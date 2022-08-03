WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 12JUN22 - Pilot Lands on Closed Runway

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/Q0anunfFs3w
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #182
Links to sources:
Pilot Lands On Closed Runway - https://twitter.com/gatechecked/statu...
Harrier Jet - https://www.instagram.com/p/CeDihawLV-1/
Helipad - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd-zllWLEK9/
Apache Helicopter - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=138...
A319 Low Pass - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bB6nu...
Planes Doing Tricks - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=398...
Manual Engine Start - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Red Arrows - https://twitter.com/rafredarrows/stat...
Helicopter Refueling - https://www.reddit.com/r/Helicopters/...
Jet Passing By Low - https://www.facebook.com/combatlearje...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet