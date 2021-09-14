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RESPIRATORY NURSE, DANIELLE
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1357 views • September 14, 2021
This woman speaks an absolute truth in a humble manner. Let her words be a wake up call and reminder to all health givers, professional and otherwise. It's long been known that the nurses are the heart of a too often heartless and cold medical …
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