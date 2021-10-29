© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harry Vox - Conducting the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra - Hanoi - Mirror
Follow
1
Share
Report
135 views • October 29, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bfo5gnMHUQLS/ | "It was another magical night - one of many. This time at the Hanoi Opera House in Vietnam conducting the Vietnam National Symphony orchestra doing Beethoven’s 5th Symphony
I never get nervous in front of audiences, lecturing , giving public speeches or playing with my rock band I can’t wait to get up there, but with a conductor’s baton in hand and a full orchestra in front and a full audience behind you - you better get it right - I was terrified, humbled and grateful for the opportunity."
I never get nervous in front of audiences, lecturing , giving public speeches or playing with my rock band I can’t wait to get up there, but with a conductor’s baton in hand and a full orchestra in front and a full audience behind you - you better get it right - I was terrified, humbled and grateful for the opportunity."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.