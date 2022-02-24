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White Lies, Black Ops & Red China_ Insider Exposes Pandemic Money Trails _ Glenn TV
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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126 views • February 24, 2022
WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn
Glenn’s “Crimes & Cover-up” special from November 2021 ( see https://www.bitchute.com/video/wQPEeDXLS7Gd/ ) exposed email trails between government and scientists scrambling to craft a careful narrative about the true origins of COVID-19. Now, Glenn goes deeper on the questions: How culpable was the U.S. government in the pandemic? What did our intelligence agencies know about the research being conducted in partnership with communist China? We already know that the U.S. government was funding the lab in Wuhan, China. We also know that EcoHealth Alliance was conducting coronavirus research in Wuhan with funding from the NIH. But if you look at the total financing, those NIH funds were a mere drop in the bucket. Glenn follows the money trail to reveal the largest source of funding to EcoHealth Alliance: a source with a very shady past and an even shadier partner — the CIA. Glenn interviews Dr. Andrew Huff, author of “The Truth About Wuhan,” who worked at EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2016. He tells Glenn why he was troubled by some of the funding practices he saw while working with Peter Daszak. Dr. Huff shares documents with Glenn that he says support his claim that EcoHealth Alliance was working with the U.S. intelligence community. While EcoHealth Alliance never responded to our questions asked in “Crimes & Cover-Up,” the company did provide an exclusive statement to Glenn TV in response to the shocking claims from Dr. Huff.
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ciapandemicnihcovid narrativeecohealth alliancepeter daszakcovid 19 originsdr andrew huffglenntv
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