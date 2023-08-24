Create New Account
Attorney Tom Renz caught the FDA, CDC and Pfizer misleading the entire world.
Published 19 hours ago

(Aug 22, 2023) Renz details how the COVID bioweapon injections are modRNA not mRNA. ModRNA is a lab created hybrid designed to create changes in your genes.


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v3ahpl4-how-do-scientist-expect-to-manage-inserting-code-into-the-human-genome.html

