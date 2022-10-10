Create New Account
Video taken from a US Special Forces soldier who died in Ukraine
The Prisoner
Published a month ago
On October 7, a group of foreign English-speaking mercenaries numbering more than 10 people, among whom were active officers of the American special forces, made a sortie to a distant RF observation post in the locality of Pologi, Zaporozhye region. There were 3 RF fighters at the observation post, who had to retreat. After the mercenaries entered the Russian position, terrible things began to happen to them, because the Russian fighters brought reinforcements with them and began knocking out the mercenaries.

This video shows that the mercenaries have two wounded after the first shootout, one of whom is seriously. We all know what happened to them afterwards. The Amers decided to retreat to their own, but on the way Russian "TOS-1A" hit them.

Mirrored - SaltShaker

