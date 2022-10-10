On October 7, a group of foreign English-speaking mercenaries numbering
more than 10 people, among whom were active officers of the American
special forces, made a sortie to a distant RF observation post in the
locality of Pologi, Zaporozhye region. There were 3 RF fighters at the
observation post, who had to retreat. After the mercenaries entered the
Russian position, terrible things began to happen to them, because the
Russian fighters brought reinforcements with them and began knocking out
the mercenaries.
This video shows that the mercenaries have two wounded after the first shootout, one of whom is seriously. We all know what happened to them afterwards. The Amers decided to retreat to their own, but on the way Russian "TOS-1A" hit them.
Mirrored - SaltShaker
