© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep dive with Science guy Mike Watters #2 - Doing farming right to improve the immune system
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • March 13, 2020
In this Deep-dive episode were be talking to Mike Waters on building our immune system. Ultimately, the goal here is to produce the healthiest animal product and vegetables that I can produce. The immune system of animals must be really strong. In turn, that gives the ability to pass on to the people that consume high-quality grass-fed beef, pastured poultry eggs, or a variety of vegetables.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.