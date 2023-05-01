Dr. Rima Laibow - Global Vaxx Pass LAUNCH, Rockerfeller's Exposed

Maria Zeee





Apr 30, 2023





Dr. Rima Laibow joins us to discuss how the globalists are moving forward at lightning speed to launch the global "health" pass, which will lock everyone into a permanent digital dictatorship powered by compliance with regular, ongoing injections. Dr. Rima also takes us through a deep dive into the Rockerfeller family - the ones largely responsible for orchestrating the plan for human enslavement.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:





http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2l83bk-dr.-rima-laibow-global-vaxx-pass-launch-rockerfellers-exposed.html



