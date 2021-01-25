BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2091-9AM BREAKING: Dems First Bill Will Destroy The USA Forever
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
140 views • January 25, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2291 - 9AM  EASTERN
MONDAY - JANUARY 25, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://youtu.be/boffMI4f8iA 


EP 2091-9AM BREAKING: Dems First Bill Will Destroy The USA Forever  

Democrats introduced HR1, a bill that will destroy our country. It nationalizes the vote, and makes every corrupt form of voting legal, and ends voter ID nationwide. It allows ballot harvesting, felon voters, a path to DC statehood.  D.C. statehood will give Democrats two more senators almost immediately. That will then allow them to ram anything through, including making PR a state, giving them two more senators and a permanent Democrat electoral majority.  That majority and the power that comes with it is what open borders is about. It’s what the demonization of Trump and his supporters is about.  These people are absolutely neo-communists. No one but fascists, communists, Nazis would do something like this.  The bill would ensure Democrats win all elections in perpetuity. HR1 goes under the guise of protecting our elections, for the people.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16735  

🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶   https://petesantilli.mobi 
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text   
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow   🚨🚨
  (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
🚨Donate Via Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL:  Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080


  
WE HAVE A NEW AUDIO-ONLY LISTENER LINE  ☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text  
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  🚨🚨
PLEASE SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS:
😄 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight We Take Everywhere: 🔦
➡️ http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code PETE20

👉Get The Only Collagen Powder We Use Here: 🍃
➡️ http://healthwithpete.com ⬅️ 
Get 51% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^^ 

BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/  

Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps

☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232

📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream:  http://petelive.tv  
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
🔵Show Headlines, Notes &  Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/ 
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/petesantilli
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast 
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Keywords
pete santilliconservativepoliticaltalk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy