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MONDAY - JANUARY 25, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://youtu.be/boffMI4f8iA
EP 2091-9AM BREAKING: Dems First Bill Will Destroy The USA Forever
Democrats introduced HR1, a bill that will destroy our country. It nationalizes the vote, and makes every corrupt form of voting legal, and ends voter ID nationwide. It allows ballot harvesting, felon voters, a path to DC statehood. D.C. statehood will give Democrats two more senators almost immediately. That will then allow them to ram anything through, including making PR a state, giving them two more senators and a permanent Democrat electoral majority. That majority and the power that comes with it is what open borders is about. It’s what the demonization of Trump and his supporters is about. These people are absolutely neo-communists. No one but fascists, communists, Nazis would do something like this. The bill would ensure Democrats win all elections in perpetuity. HR1 goes under the guise of protecting our elections, for the people. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16735
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