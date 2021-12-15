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Covid Vaccine in Children | Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour, Dallas
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240 views • December 15, 2021
Heather Hobbs and Dr. Peter McCullough discuss the dangers of the Covid vaccine in Children. Countries around the world are approving mandatory Covid injections for young children. Dr. McCullough shares in depth, with current statistics, why this is dangerous to their health and wellness.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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