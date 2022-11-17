Breath focused vinyasa flow yoga practice - 60 min

This breath focused vinyasa power yoga class is a full spectrum practice, designed for options for beginners to intermediate.

Taught by the head of Taproom Yoga, (RYT-200) this class start off with breath work and quickly moves into a loving meditation.

Please take this class slow if it is your first time and make adjustments or use props as needed.

Please comment with your thoughts and subscribe for updated content as it is released.

For more info on in-person yoga classes visit www.TaproomYoga.com

#yoga #vinyasa #vinyasaflow #vinyasaflowyoga #strengthtraining #breathing #meditation #stretching #stretchingforflexibility #yogaeveryday #yogaeverywhere