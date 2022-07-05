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FINALLY! MEDICAL PROOF THE COVID JAB IS ''MURDER''
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444 views • July 05, 2022

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You & Your Consciousness' https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMBq2Oqpln8vmgvW-3vjRsA  

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ABOUT bump:

bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.

I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.

Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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