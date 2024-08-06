Vice Presidential Candidate Mike ter Maat Talks About Ending The WHO, The CDC and The FDA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Libertarian presidential candidate Mike ter Maat talks about how to get out of the World Health Organization. Mike demonstrates great insight both on international issues and domestic issues. Mike ter Maat is a serious person who is committed to liberty, decentralization and personal autonomy. If you are looking for another option for president and vice president, Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat might be the ticket!