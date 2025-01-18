BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can Ozone Therapy Help Breast Cancer?
Extreme Health Radio
Extreme Health Radio
45 views • 3 months ago

Can ozone therapy be effective for breast cancer or at least mitigate the damage caused by chemotherapy or radiation? Yes.


Here's the Health Breast Protocol: https://www.extremehealthradio.com/breastprotocol?utm_source=Brighteon&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Healthy%20Breast%20Protocol


Ozone Therapy May Kill Breast kancer Cells, Reduce Adverse Effects For Patients


"A 2023 study investigated ozone's effect on doxorubicin in BT-474 breast kancer cells, suggesting ozone enhances doxorubicin's anti-proliferative and apoptotic effects."


"Ozone therapy has immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and oxidative stress-inducing properties that have emerged as a potential adjunctive treatment in different types of kancer."


https://www.ajmc.com/view/ozone-therapy-may-kill-breast-cancer-cells-reduce-side-effects-for-patients

Keywords
natural healthbreast cancerozone
