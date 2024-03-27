Create New Account
Lara Logan - “Everyone Knows… This Is a Cyber Attack on a Critical Infrastructure"...
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

Early Tuesday morning, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD, collapsed after a cargo ship collided with a support column, causing the bridge to collapse. The Francis Scott Key Bridge is a significant commuter route carrying the Baltimore Beltway I-695 over the Patapsco River at the southern end of the Baltimore Harbor.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/lara-logan-francis-scott-key-bridge-collapse-everyone/



