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EASY Alcohol Ink CERAMIC Ornament Tutorial + Some Paint Pen Doodling
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6 views • December 12, 2019
Hi! This is a fun and easy #tutorial using #ceramic #ornaments and #alcoholinks . I hope you enjoy it! Thanks for watching! xoxo, Chelle
🍋E T S Y S H O P
Apparel, Stickers, Lettering Worksheets, Prints, & More on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thelemonadestore
🍋 Items featured in the video are available in my A M A Z O N shop (affiliate links):
https://www.amazon.com/shop/thelemonadestore or by clicking below for direct links.
-Ceramic Ornaments: https://amzn.to/2RcZIrL
-Alcohol Inks: https://amzn.to/2NX9zA6
-Alcohol Inks: https://amzn.to/2rWsHpi
-Applicator for Ink Mixing: https://amzn.to/2Oon7Dx
-Pen for Doodling: https://amzn.to/2Qz2vv5
-Spray for Sealing: https://amzn.to/2rYoyBh
🖤S K I L L S H A R E
I have a few courses on Skillshare and if you would like to try the platform for free for 2 months, please click this link: https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/thelemonadestore
🖤 P A T R E O N
https://www.patreon.com/thelemonadestore.
You can support me on Patreon for as little as $1 a month! Get lettering worksheets for practice, access to courses, art prints, and personalized mail on certain tiers! THANK YOU for your support.
🍋 D E S I G N E D B Y M E
Apparel, Stickers, Lettering Worksheets, Prints, & More on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thelemonadestore
Let’s Connect:
🖤 P I N T E R E S T
https://www.pinterest.com/lemonade_store
🖤 I N S T A G R A M
https://www.instagram.com/the_lemonade_store
🖤 T W I T T E R
https://twitter.com/lemonade_store
🖤 F A C E B O O K
https://www.facebook.com/thelemonadestore
🖤 E M A I L
[email protected]
FTC DISCLAIMER:
This video is not sponsored.
Disclaimer: Links may be AFFILIATE LINKS: I'm a participant in Amazon, CreativeMarket, Skillshare, Home Depot, and Target affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for me to earn small fees by linking to those affiliated sites.
🖤 MAILING ADDRESS
Chelle Perea
The Lemonade Store
31441 Santa Margarita Pkwy, A398
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Copyright All Rights Reserved © 2019, Chelle Perea, The Lemonade Store
🍋E T S Y S H O P
Apparel, Stickers, Lettering Worksheets, Prints, & More on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thelemonadestore
🍋 Items featured in the video are available in my A M A Z O N shop (affiliate links):
https://www.amazon.com/shop/thelemonadestore or by clicking below for direct links.
-Ceramic Ornaments: https://amzn.to/2RcZIrL
-Alcohol Inks: https://amzn.to/2NX9zA6
-Alcohol Inks: https://amzn.to/2rWsHpi
-Applicator for Ink Mixing: https://amzn.to/2Oon7Dx
-Pen for Doodling: https://amzn.to/2Qz2vv5
-Spray for Sealing: https://amzn.to/2rYoyBh
🖤S K I L L S H A R E
I have a few courses on Skillshare and if you would like to try the platform for free for 2 months, please click this link: https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/thelemonadestore
🖤 P A T R E O N
https://www.patreon.com/thelemonadestore.
You can support me on Patreon for as little as $1 a month! Get lettering worksheets for practice, access to courses, art prints, and personalized mail on certain tiers! THANK YOU for your support.
🍋 D E S I G N E D B Y M E
Apparel, Stickers, Lettering Worksheets, Prints, & More on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/thelemonadestore
Let’s Connect:
🖤 P I N T E R E S T
https://www.pinterest.com/lemonade_store
🖤 I N S T A G R A M
https://www.instagram.com/the_lemonade_store
🖤 T W I T T E R
https://twitter.com/lemonade_store
🖤 F A C E B O O K
https://www.facebook.com/thelemonadestore
🖤 E M A I L
[email protected]
FTC DISCLAIMER:
This video is not sponsored.
Disclaimer: Links may be AFFILIATE LINKS: I'm a participant in Amazon, CreativeMarket, Skillshare, Home Depot, and Target affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for me to earn small fees by linking to those affiliated sites.
🖤 MAILING ADDRESS
Chelle Perea
The Lemonade Store
31441 Santa Margarita Pkwy, A398
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Copyright All Rights Reserved © 2019, Chelle Perea, The Lemonade Store
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