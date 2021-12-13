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Shocking Documentary Shows Devastating COVID Vaccine Injuries (New Zealand)
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909 views • December 13, 2021
DECEMBER 10, 2021
https://thefirstlightreport.com/2021/12/10/covid-vaccine-injuries/
This 12-minute video features testimonials of adults and teenagers who have been harmed by a COVID-19 vaccine.
Some started with a small headache, but far worse symptoms developed in the following days. What’s most disturbing thing is that the doctors are always “very adamant that it’s not the vaccine.” One girl, in the film says that she was accused of having a mental problem rather than a Covid-19 vaccine reaction.
Sadly, she is not alone. Thousands around the world are sharing their similar stories — including those from people who lost family members due to the Covid-19 vaccine.
Pfizer Admits ‘Large Increase’ in COVID Jab Side Effects
Documents that Pfizer, the creator of one of the mRNA COVID vaccines, released under New Zealand’s Freedom of Information Act show that Pfizer not only knew soon before the rollout of its vaccines that there was “a large increase” in reported adverse events, but that the company also thought the events were probably underreported.
Up until that point, New Zealand was only aware of 21 possible side effects, and all of them were considered “minor.” But Pfizer’s report is showing that more than 100, and that means that perhaps thousands of problems after the vaccine that were accredited to unrelated medical events and even as psychosomatic, might definitely had happen because of the shot.
“Many of the new 100+ listed new adverse event types now released by Pfizer in this 38-page document are causing long term risks to health. Until very recently, the document was being withheld by Pfizer, who maintained it should be kept secret. There is a strong chance that very large numbers of New Zealanders will experience long term injury as a result.”
There are big lessons to be learned and an admission of guilt owed to the whole population. The provisions of the NZ BIll of Rights must be given constitutional status. And the vaccine mandates must be withdrawn – those affected by them compensated. The planned vaccination of 5 – 11 year old’s must also be stopped immediately.
The story originally appeared on https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/news/pfizer-document-concedes-that-there-is-a-large-increase-in-types-of-adverse-event-reaction-to-its-vaccine/
https://thefirstlightreport.com/2021/12/10/covid-vaccine-injuries/
This 12-minute video features testimonials of adults and teenagers who have been harmed by a COVID-19 vaccine.
Some started with a small headache, but far worse symptoms developed in the following days. What’s most disturbing thing is that the doctors are always “very adamant that it’s not the vaccine.” One girl, in the film says that she was accused of having a mental problem rather than a Covid-19 vaccine reaction.
Sadly, she is not alone. Thousands around the world are sharing their similar stories — including those from people who lost family members due to the Covid-19 vaccine.
Pfizer Admits ‘Large Increase’ in COVID Jab Side Effects
Documents that Pfizer, the creator of one of the mRNA COVID vaccines, released under New Zealand’s Freedom of Information Act show that Pfizer not only knew soon before the rollout of its vaccines that there was “a large increase” in reported adverse events, but that the company also thought the events were probably underreported.
Up until that point, New Zealand was only aware of 21 possible side effects, and all of them were considered “minor.” But Pfizer’s report is showing that more than 100, and that means that perhaps thousands of problems after the vaccine that were accredited to unrelated medical events and even as psychosomatic, might definitely had happen because of the shot.
“Many of the new 100+ listed new adverse event types now released by Pfizer in this 38-page document are causing long term risks to health. Until very recently, the document was being withheld by Pfizer, who maintained it should be kept secret. There is a strong chance that very large numbers of New Zealanders will experience long term injury as a result.”
There are big lessons to be learned and an admission of guilt owed to the whole population. The provisions of the NZ BIll of Rights must be given constitutional status. And the vaccine mandates must be withdrawn – those affected by them compensated. The planned vaccination of 5 – 11 year old’s must also be stopped immediately.
The story originally appeared on https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/news/pfizer-document-concedes-that-there-is-a-large-increase-in-types-of-adverse-event-reaction-to-its-vaccine/
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