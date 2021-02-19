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Tony Blair Wants Lockdown Forever
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70 views • February 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/5MrISxnbwi0
Tony Blair is campaigning for a permanent lockdown through his think tank. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has said that pubs should not reopen until cases of Coronavirus fall by 90%. The group has also attacked Boris Johnsons' plan to make reopening permanent and irreversible. As a result of the margin of error in Coronavirus tests it is unlikely the number of recorded cases will ever fall to the level Blair says is the right time to reopen. *************************** Please help by sponsoring me on Patreon. All I ask is you buy me a pint for, and I drink in Wetherspoon's, so that is £2. There is also an option to become a GOLD MEMBER which gives you access to exclusive content including Talking Points a weekly live show on a Sunday. https://www.patreon.com/Andrewalker
Tony Blair is campaigning for a permanent lockdown through his think tank. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has said that pubs should not reopen until cases of Coronavirus fall by 90%. The group has also attacked Boris Johnsons' plan to make reopening permanent and irreversible. As a result of the margin of error in Coronavirus tests it is unlikely the number of recorded cases will ever fall to the level Blair says is the right time to reopen. *************************** Please help by sponsoring me on Patreon. All I ask is you buy me a pint for, and I drink in Wetherspoon's, so that is £2. There is also an option to become a GOLD MEMBER which gives you access to exclusive content including Talking Points a weekly live show on a Sunday. https://www.patreon.com/Andrewalker
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