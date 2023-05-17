Create New Account
John Birch Society Leadership Conference — Sept. 8-9, 2023
The New American
Published Yesterday |

Join us in Des Moines, Iowa, for our annual conference featuring speakers, workshops, great food, and fellowship with JBS members and supporters.

The keynote speaker on Saturday evening, Sept. 9, will be Dr. Ryan Cole, the founder of Cole Diagnostics, who has worked with America’s Frontline Doctors to sound the alarm about the dangers of the Covid injections. Also speaking will be James Patrick, the filmmaker of Nitrogen 2000, who will discuss the Dutch government’s demonization of nitrogen emissions and the colossal repercussions this is having on farmers.

In this video, Lisa von Geldern, national events coordinator for The John Birch Society, discusses the exciting plans for this great event.

For more information, visit https://jbs.org/desmoines2023/


the john birch society

