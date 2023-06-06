Resources!! Check 'em out!!

Create New Account
Brenda Weltner
Published Yesterday

Once the rapture takes place, those who are left behind will be in desperate need of information. Here's how you can help others in the days ahead: To order the jump/thumb drive with my videos, timelines, etc: Kenneth Sara PO Box 157 Waynesboro, Tn., 38485 Email: [email protected] Backup Email: [email protected] Send Ken $5.00 in the mail, or you can use Paypal, Venmo, or CashApp. Print out this timeline: NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FI0XiztnAkq8X3He5Kv7s1ZrC6APHgSQ/view?usp=share_link Simple one page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/

biblechristianityend timeeschatology

