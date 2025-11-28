BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GOING ROGUE WITH LARA LOGAN EP 45 🎙 HOW AMERICA'S ENEMIES ARE STEALING THE REPUBLIC
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
86 views • 2 days ago

Lara Logan - Smartmatic set up its office inside Venezuela’s election commission with engineers working side by side to steal elections and defeat audits. Gary Berntsen explains how ballot images are swapped, source code is hidden, and fourteen methods of fraud are mixed so no pattern is ever found. The same engineers later moved into U.S. counties and flipped long-red districts overnight.


Going Rogue with Lara Logan

EP. 45 STOLEN ELECTIONS: How America’s enemies are stealing the Republic


Watch Full Episode Below. ⬇️


#GoingRogue #LaraLogan #GaryBerntsen #RalphPezzullo #ElectionIntegrity #StolenElections #InvestigativeJournalism


Source: https://x.com/laralogan/status/1994091556580499924

Keywords
lara loganelection machinesmulti pronged offensivegary berntsenralph pezzullo
