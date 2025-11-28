GOING ROGUE WITH LARA LOGAN EP 45 🎙 HOW AMERICA'S ENEMIES ARE STEALING THE REPUBLIC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lara Logan - Smartmatic set up its office inside Venezuela’s election commission with engineers working side by side to steal elections and defeat audits. Gary Berntsen explains how ballot images are swapped, source code is hidden, and fourteen methods of fraud are mixed so no pattern is ever found. The same engineers later moved into U.S. counties and flipped long-red districts overnight.
Going Rogue with Lara Logan
EP. 45 STOLEN ELECTIONS: How America’s enemies are stealing the Republic
Watch Full Episode Below. ⬇️
#GoingRogue #LaraLogan #GaryBerntsen #RalphPezzullo #ElectionIntegrity #StolenElections #InvestigativeJournalism