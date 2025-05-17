Why a $10T Fed Print Won’t Stop a 2008-Style Crash!





May 16, 2025 #fed #gold #cambone

“Over the next 10 years, the U.S. dollar will lose 75% of its purchasing power, which is how we will fund the $100 trillion in off-balance-sheet liabilities,” warns Rick Rule, president and CEO of Rule Investment Media. In an interview with Daniela Cambone, he draws a parallel to the 1970s, when the U.S. faced high inflation and the Fed kept interest rates low due to political pressure to support economic growth. That scenario eroded investor confidence in the dollar and eventually caused gold prices to soar.





Rule believes a similar situation is unfolding today, with the Fed likely to “attempt to ease monetary policy and lower interest rates again.” In his view, this will signal to the gold community that massive inflation is on the way — “that the game is truly on.”





