National Day of Hate, False Flags, Masks, Remdesivir & Ideological Subversion
Sam and Patrick discuss the National Day of Hate, False Flags, Masks, Remdesivir, COVID-19 Hospital Protocols, Bill Maher Woke Revolution, Yuri Bezmenov: The Four Stages of Ideological Subversion, One World Government Agenda, town level recall and much more

