The Millennial Reign Of Christ Part Three
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
3 views • 3 days ago

11/30/2025

2.  Where will the church be at that time and what will we be doing?

From Precious Seed….That is a great question that we don’t have clear answers to.  The millennial reign of the Lord Jesus Christ is a specific period that will occur in the near future commencing with the personal return of the Lord Jesus to the earth in a visible and overwhelming display of power and glory. On His return, the Lord Jesus will defeat the enemies of God, led by the beast during the tribulation period. Following the removal of evil, the Lord Jesus Christ, as King of kings, will personally reign over the earth bringing into fruition an unparalleled time of peace, righteousness, justice, and abundance which will affect the whole world including spiritual, social, ecological, geographical, and biological spheres of life. Revelation chapter 20 verse 4 states that the period will last 1000 years. Hence the reason it is often simply called the ‘Millennium’.

biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
