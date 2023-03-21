Nicole from the NFSC is interviewed by Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice: Mr. Miles Guo’s arrest proves precisely a consensus among the American public that America has a two-tier justice system

https://gettr.com/post/p2c3w7d2411
03/20/2023 Nicole from the New Federal State of China is interviewed by Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice: Mr. Miles Guo’s arrest proves precisely a consensus among the American public that America has a two-tier justice system. As CCP’s No. 1 enemy, Mr. Guo is not allowed to be bailed while Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou was allowed to be bailed. The American sellouts want to use Mr. Miles Guo as a “peace offering” as the Wall Street Journal’s article admitted that “Mr. Guo's prosecution, if successful, might ease an irritant in U.S.-China relations”.
03/20/2023 来自新中国联邦的妮可接受“真正美国之声”史蒂夫·格鲁伯的采访：郭文贵先生被捕恰恰印证了美国公众的一个共识，即美国有一个两级化的司法体系。 作为中共的头号敌人，郭先生不能保释，而华为的孟晚舟却可以保释。 美国出卖者想用郭文贵先生作为“和平祭品”，就像华尔街日报文章承认的， “对郭先生的起诉，如果成功，可能会缓解美中关系中的一个刺激因素。”
