© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who punched Tucker?..
Follow
0
Share
Report
140 views • May 04, 2021
Better look at his lip!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/db39204d-dbed-4fc2-aa4b-22b3ba6bd9c3
Another question that could be asked is what story did he do that got him punched?.. FL.!.
https://www.brighteon.com/db39204d-dbed-4fc2-aa4b-22b3ba6bd9c3
Another question that could be asked is what story did he do that got him punched?.. FL.!.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.