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The U.S. Supreme Court: Enemy of the Constitution? | Beyond the Cover
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431 views • January 06, 2022
The U.S. Supreme Court has far exceeded its constitutional boundaries and become an enemy of the Constitution, according to history professor Steve Byas, who teaches at Randall University in Moore, Oklahoma. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews Byas about the court’s trampling of the Constitution, as well as the constitutional means that are available to the states, as well as to Congress, to rein in the court. Byas wrote the article “The U.S. Supreme Court: Enemy of the Constitution?” in the January 17, 2022 issue of The New American.
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To order this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/the-new-american-magazine-january-17-2022/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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