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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report: December 10, 2020
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694 views • December 11, 2020
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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for BrandNewTube 12.08.2020 https://youtu.be/819_NmPqQVY
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Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Earth has gone 516 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 28.25 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 42 marks the first time that we have seen more than three of the 6-mag quakes in the last twelve weeks. Twenty-seven of the 5-mag quakes for Week 42 marks the first time we have seen more than just twenty in the last five weeks, which is rare for Week’s 28-42, when Earth is passing behind the Sun relative to the Black Star. Seismic activity bounced a bit with weekly-event numbers expected to fluctuate downwards to Week 52.
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Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
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Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
for BrandNewTube 12.08.2020 https://youtu.be/819_NmPqQVY
--
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has gone 516 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 28.25 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 42 marks the first time that we have seen more than three of the 6-mag quakes in the last twelve weeks. Twenty-seven of the 5-mag quakes for Week 42 marks the first time we have seen more than just twenty in the last five weeks, which is rare for Week’s 28-42, when Earth is passing behind the Sun relative to the Black Star. Seismic activity bounced a bit with weekly-event numbers expected to fluctuate downwards to Week 52.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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