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[PODCAST] #401: Setting and Achieving Goals (1 of 2) - Attitudes, Obstacles and Mistakes
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1 view • September 26, 2020
SSP Productivity Month!
Nathan Fraser from Anarcho-Preneur Podcast joins me to discuss how to set and accomplish our goals. This is an introduction to a coming discussion about more specific tips and strategies.
Covered:
-Overcoming self-defeating attitudes
-Monetizing a media project
-Cultivating and maintaining gratitude
-Define goals, milestones, habits, "next actions"
-The mistakes we've made with goals
-Breaking out of a comfort zone
-School's impact on attitudes about goals
-The magic of checklists
-David Allen's Self-Management Matrix
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-401
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
Anarcho-Preneur Podcast - http://livefreefm.com/index.php?podcast=153
Nathan Fraser from Anarcho-Preneur Podcast joins me to discuss how to set and accomplish our goals. This is an introduction to a coming discussion about more specific tips and strategies.
Covered:
-Overcoming self-defeating attitudes
-Monetizing a media project
-Cultivating and maintaining gratitude
-Define goals, milestones, habits, "next actions"
-The mistakes we've made with goals
-Breaking out of a comfort zone
-School's impact on attitudes about goals
-The magic of checklists
-David Allen's Self-Management Matrix
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-401
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
Anarcho-Preneur Podcast - http://livefreefm.com/index.php?podcast=153
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