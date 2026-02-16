BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
America and Mystery Babylon
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
53 views • 21 hours ago

Mystery Babylon – the Mother of Harlots and Abominations of the Earth (Revelation 17:5). Who or what is Mystery Babylon of the Book of Revelation?

Is America Mystery Babylon? The Bible says in Rev 17:15, "Then he said to me, 'The waters which you saw, where the harlot sits, are peoples, multitudes, nations, and tongues.' " America sits on many waters, yet so does Europe. Some Protestants hold the position that the United States is Mystery Babylon. 

Revelation 13:1 tells us about a beast that rises up out of the sea, "Then I stood on the sand of the sea. And I saw a beast rising up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and on his horns ten crowns, and on his heads a blasphemous name." What sea is this? Is this the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean, which surrounds the United States? Are one of these two seas the sea from which the beast rises? Or is it the one the Bible calls the Great Sea in Daniel 7, the Mediterranean Sea? Dan 7:2,   "I saw in my vision by night, and behold, the four winds of heaven were stirring up the Great Sea." What is the “Great Sea” that bordered ancient Israel?
 
And then Revelation 13:11 tells us about another beast, "Then I saw another beast coming up out of the earth, and he had two horns like a lamb and spoke like a dragon."   So, there are two beasts. One beast is a civil beast, and the other beast is a religious beast. Ellen White of the Seventh Day Adventists taught that the two-horned beast of Revelation 13:11-16 is the United States. Is she right or is the two-horned beast the final Antichrist?

Where do those two beasts come from? Is it North America or is it Europe, which borders the Mediterranean Sea? 


