Goddesses Fart too 💩😂𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙞𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙨𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙜𝙖𝙨: Learn How to Detox Like a Goddess

𝙄 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝙜𝙞𝙧𝙡𝙨 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣'𝙩 𝙛𝙖𝙧𝙩… So when I did I would hide it. The "you smelt it, you dealt it" line can only be used so many times before everyone around you realizes you have reoccurring smelly gas. I remember the boys at school saying only boys fart; so I thought there was something wrong with me. Have you ever farted at the most inappropriate time? A big smelly or loud one that was obviously you, and there's no hiding? I struggled with painful and smelly gas for years... so I know all the tricks. A small amount of gas is normal, but if it's very frequent and smelly it's a sign that you have something going on in your digestive system. Your body is literally talking to you 💩😂 Gas is usually due to constipation, poor food combining, stress or an unbalanced microbiome. A lot of the time bloating or having a painful belly can be due to gas but people mistake it for cramps, period pain or food allergies. However ladies certain times of the month you might have more gas than others. 𝘚𝘰 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰 𝘪𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘨𝘢𝘴? - do a colon cleanse - drink charcoal before bed - give yourself a relaxing tummy massage - sip on ginger and mint teas - slow down and find ways to do nothing - sit on the toilet for at least 5 minutes - chew well and slowly - don't drink with meals - keep a food diary - relax your belly and face muscles - practice supportive yoga poses - take a break from fermented foods - learn about food combining Discover more in the "Goddess Guide to Farting" blog here: https://www.jodie-louise.com/the-godd... Smelly farts are often old poop so you need to let that shit go. Learn how to detox like a goddess with me: https://jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/ Purchase my e-book "How To Food Combine" - https://jodie-louise.com/product/how-... If you want support to have gas relief right now try my fave "Better Poo" tea, an all-natural herbal blend that is easily absorbed in the gut. This wonderful tea can ease your discomfort at the moment & is a great solution until you address the root cause of your digestive distress. Get it here: https://bit.ly/3bspMYD ⏳ TIMESTAMPS ⌛ 00:00 Intro 00:20 My Thoughts 01:00 Uncomfortable Feelings 01:38 It's Normal To Fart 02:01 How to Manage 02:50 My Favourite Tips 03:16 Food Combining Book 04:16 Detox Your Body 04:56 My Recommendation 05:41 Constipation 06:20 Manage Your Stress 06:56 Have Enough Time 07:07 My Suggestion 08:03 A Big Game Changer 08:37 Relaxation 09:29 Fermentation 10:20 Eat A Diversified Diet 10:57 Become Intuitive 11:36 What's Happening In Your Body 11:53 Outro


