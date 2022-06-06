Miles Guo: We Can Confidently Tell Mr. Morgan That the HCoin Is the Only Real Stable Coin in the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Miles Guo: We can confidently tell Mr. Morgan, who is the creator of global finance, that the HCoin is the only real stable coin in the world. Mr. Morgan has provided consulting and tech for the HCoin. Mr. Morgan and his wife Connie came to attend the anniversary regardless of the concern of privacy.