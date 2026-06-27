The COVID SHOT - The most dangerous vaccine you can get

This video was censored and removed from WIL PARANORMAL last year, so it's being put back up.

For those of you still believing there was such a thing as a Pandemic in 2020 and beyond, you have been a victim of the biggest LIE (Scam) ever made up by people like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Rehearsal for this lie was done in New York .... October 2019 and then a month later, they released the Plandemic to the public.

Watch the video at https://old.bitchute.com/channel/XKVan8fb3Px4/ showing Tulsi Gabbard revealing that Fauci lied to Congress, the man who also invented the AIDS pandemic.

The FLU was even removed from vocabulary to make way for this lie and now laws are being made in 3 U.S. States (2026) that will convict anyone manufacturing, storing or injecting these Poisonous shots called Covid Vaccines with the penalty being LIFE IN PRISON.

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Mirrored - wil paranormal

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