Quo Vadis





May 8, 2023





In this video we share A Miracle of Eucharistic Adoration: Saved in Sudan.





The Miraculous episode: The Bishop and faithful were Inexplicably saved during Eucharistic Adoration from the launch of two rockets that left no escape.





Since last April 15, Sudan has been crossed by a very violent civil war that sees the army and a paramilitary group “Rapid Support Forces” clash.





The death toll rises day by day, as well as that of the wounded and thousands of people have already managed to leave the country trying to get to safety by fleeing.





In the course of the ferocious attacks that have been going on for weeks a few days ago, an event has taken place that can only be described as miraculous.





The attack on the cathedral during Eucharistic Adoration





Reporting on the incident was the Secretary General of the Sudanese Episcopal Conference, Father Peter Suleiman, who at a press conference last April 24, recounted what happened.





According to the Aciprensa agency, in the cathedral dedicated to Mary Queen of Africa in the diocese of El-Obeid, Bishop Monsignor Yunan Tombe Trille Kuku Andali along with a group of priests were in prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament.





Just at that moment two rockets were dropped against the church and while one exploded in the inner part where the rectory is located, where an elderly and sick priest was, who but at that moment was not in the room, thus remaining saved.





The other rocket hit the cathedral gate with the destruction of all the stained glass windows.





The area where the bishop and priests were worshipping the Lord remained intact and they came out unharmed.





Reflections on the sidelines of the event





It is difficult not to see in this episode a clear protection from God, as pointed out by Father Suleiman who expressly thanked the Lord for this grace and stressed the dangerous situation in which the population is living.





'We thank God that they are safe, but the situation in the city is serious: the inhabitants lack food, water and electricity.'





Even the conditions of priests and religious are not the best.





The nuns of the Saint Francis School managed to leave the most dangerous place by evacuating to various areas. But there are many priests who risk their lives at all times.





Suleiman called on all Sudanese, but of course the appeal can be extended without borders, to pray for peace to be achieved and in a short time.





The destruction is also affecting numerous buildings in the city and the situation is becoming increasingly difficult.





The event together with the thanksgiving arouses the confirmation that the Lord is always present to attend and to lift from the weight of the trials, which he allows but always fall within his design that is of love.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUxDYt2FfU8