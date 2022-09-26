Create New Account
The state of Religious Freedom, fear & mandates from a biblical perspective | Pastor Dale Partridge
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago

Reflecting on the state of Religious Freedom in the U.S. and worldwide, Pastor Dale Partridge of Reformation Seminary explains why he's training men to plant house churches, how society is currently gripped by fear but Christians shouldn't be and he gives ways we can check in on our faith this Christmas season.


► Pastor Dale Partridge's Ministry:

https://relearn.org/




