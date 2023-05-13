46) Portugal, a ditadura de Partidos

Crédito e fonte, Canal Prof. Dr. Carlos Peres Dias filósofo anticomunista, Maio 13, 2023.
Comentários do Dr. José Carlos (Advogado) sobre a situação política Portuguesa.
LIVE -- O melhor amigo de António Costa parece o melhor amigo de Sócrates : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zb2FV4uI0s
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT - um novo paradigma.
Todos os links: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
