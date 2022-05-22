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LGBTQIA+ Pro-Aborts Satanist Scream at Elderly Pro-Life Woman: 'You Are Scum!' [20.05.2022]
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20 views • May 22, 2022
Note: Just like I said and write, 99,999% of people are totally brainwashed or pure Satanist. This is what we 'awake' are up against daily, also within our family and old friends... Specially the young people here in Denmark are totally brainwashed...
Pro-abortion protesters screamed at and bullied an elderly pro-life woman who was standing in defiance of abortion in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday.
2,991 views May 20, 2022
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EY0m1hihX78
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
Pro-abortion protesters screamed at and bullied an elderly pro-life woman who was standing in defiance of abortion in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday.
2,991 views May 20, 2022
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EY0m1hihX78
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
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