JD Farag - Prophecy Update: Waiting for the Other Shoe to Drop

JD Farag





Prophecy Update - 2023-03-05

Pastor JD explains how the idiom, “Waiting for the Other Shoe to Drop” describes exactly where the world is today prophetically.





Transcript and Links available at source site.

Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytxdGt3NnpqP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=



