PM Starmer plans to impose a mandatory digital ID system for anyone wishing to work in the UK
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

JUST IN! Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to impose a mandatory digital ID system for anyone wishing to work in the UK.

Adding: 

Orban to Trump: Hungary Won’t Abandon Russian Oil

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told U.S. President Donald Trump that Hungary will not give up Russian oil, warning that such a move would cripple the country’s economy.

“I told the U.S. President that if Hungary is cut off from Russian oil and natural gas, our economy would shrink by 4%. That would bring Hungary to its knees,” Orban said on national radio.

Trump had earlier expressed confidence that Orban would follow his lead and reject Russian energy. But after their conversation, Trump acknowledged Hungary’s reality — the country is landlocked and has no alternative suppliers other than Russia.

