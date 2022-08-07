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Germany's Double'Vaccinated' and Double 'Boosted' Health Minister Tests Positive for Covid
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307 views • August 07, 2022

Throughout the pandemic, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has been one of the primary voices urging people to “vaccinate.”

Germany’s embattled Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has tested positive for Covid and is reportedly isolating at home. The 59-year-old left-wing controversial Health Minister is sick despite receiving four doses of the experimental Covid “vaccine.” Ironically, while stricken with Covid, the Health Minister implored Germans to ensure they were “vaccinated.”

Lauterbach, an epidemiologist, and media-savvy lawmaker, has been one of Germany’s most prominent voices urging caution and strict measures against Covid since the pandemic started.

Even after the “vaccinated” and “boosted” Health Minister contracted Covid, Germany announced that they are planning a “vaccination” drive in the coming months to “keep infection numbers down.

Earlier in the week, the overzealous lockdown Health Minister continued his department’s Covid fear-mongering, warning Germans they “should be better prepared for the next covid winter than in previous years.”

In April, Lauterbach was slammed for claiming “that a new, extremely deadly variant of Covid could emerge in Autumn, which would, in turn, require a return of harsh lockdown.” The forced-vaccination-loving minister was criticized by experts within the medical wor and members of his own government over the warning, with one virologist saying that his comments were ultimately unscientific.

Throughout the pandemic, Lauterbach has been one of the primary voices urging people to “vaccinate.” On Thursday, he and Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann unveiled their proposals for a fall Covid strategy emphasizing vaccines, masks, and testing as the best protection against the virus.

In Germany, wearing face masks on long-distance trains and airplanes is compulsory until fall and winter. Also, a negative Covid test will be required from October until early April for many people to secure entry to hospitals, nursing homes, and similar institutions with vulnerable people.

Source :  RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/germanys-doublevaccinated-and-double-boosted-health-minister-tests-positive-for-covid-video/

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germanhealth ministerkarl lauterbach
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