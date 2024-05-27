Bro Sanchez Most Recent Debate Over Professor Daves Lies on May 26

This was one of the best presentations Bro Sanchez has ever done and everyone on the call agreed at the end so is not just me when I was the 1st one on the call to speak and only thing is I had to split it into 2 parts so here is the 1st part
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.