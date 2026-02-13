Backyard Brew w Agave Ed: Asterisk Of The Universe Maibock 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 6.0 for the ABV, sub 20 for the IBUS and the SRM is best guessed as a 6.
This is an excellently crafted brew. Using toasted sugar, maple and sakura staves as the adjuncts this brew neither overly malty nor treacly sweet.
Just a delicious example of a well balanced and inspired concoction brought to life.
Roses By The Stairs and Bottle Logic hit this one well out of the park.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3 folks!
Skal
Agave Ed and E.