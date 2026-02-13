Backyard Brew w Agave Ed: Asterisk Of The Universe Maibock 5.0/5*

Running 6.0 for the ABV, sub 20 for the IBUS and the SRM is best guessed as a 6.

This is an excellently crafted brew. Using toasted sugar, maple and sakura staves as the adjuncts this brew neither overly malty nor treacly sweet.

Just a delicious example of a well balanced and inspired concoction brought to life.

Roses By The Stairs and Bottle Logic hit this one well out of the park.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks!

Skal

Agave Ed and E.