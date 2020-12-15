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The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye - Defense, Power Plus Plus potentially comprimised
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165 views • December 15, 2020
All credit for this video goes to Ice Age Farmer. Link is below
Go to for full report. https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/12/15/the-cyberpandemic-has-begun-solarwinds-fireeye-anything-can-happen-now/
From The WEF's proclaimed Cyberpandemic has begun: defense, power, water, finance, and our supply chain are all vulnerable to massive disruptions after FireEye & SolarWind have unleashed weapons of mass digital destruction AND unlocked the back doors of governments, militaries, and nearly the entire Fortune 500. Christian breaks it down, and asks: "Who stands to benefits from this Cyberpandemic?" in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
Go to for full report. https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/12/15/the-cyberpandemic-has-begun-solarwinds-fireeye-anything-can-happen-now/
From The WEF's proclaimed Cyberpandemic has begun: defense, power, water, finance, and our supply chain are all vulnerable to massive disruptions after FireEye & SolarWind have unleashed weapons of mass digital destruction AND unlocked the back doors of governments, militaries, and nearly the entire Fortune 500. Christian breaks it down, and asks: "Who stands to benefits from this Cyberpandemic?" in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
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