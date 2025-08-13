Zelensky has arrived in Berlin to meet with Merz & take part in video conferences with Trump, European leaders, & the so-called 'coalition of the willing'

Zelensky has arrived in Berlin to meet with Merz and take part in video conferences with Trump, European leaders, and the so-called “coalition of the willing.”

According to Axios, Zelensky may soon find himself “cornered diplomatically” due to Trump’s planned meeting with Putin, Russia’s breakthrough near Pokrovsk, and growing discontent inside Ukraine.

U.S. officials say Trump wants a personal meeting with Putin to gauge his willingness to make peace. Both Zelensky and European leaders reportedly fear Trump could agree to Moscow’s firm conditions.

“At this point, no one knows what Trump aims to achieve with Putin on Friday. We don’t know how much we can influence him, but we have to keep trying,” a Ukrainian official told the outlet.

American officials claim that Trump’s sometimes pro-Russian rhetoric is part of his strategy to push toward a peace deal — though in reality, they say, he is still “angry” at Putin.

“For months, the common belief was that we could destroy the Russian economy tomorrow. There are other ways to ruin Ukraine. But if he had to choose sides, he would start by hitting the Russian economy. He’s really tired of this,” one U.S. official said.

The same source added that if diplomacy fails, Trump will continue selling NATO countries weapons for Ukraine. “Maybe Trump won’t be able to do it, but he’ll try his hardest,” the official said.

European leaders issued their first statements after talks with Donald Trump.

Macron said Trump, during his upcoming meeting with Putin, intends to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to Macron, Trump believes any territorial issues should be resolved “only through negotiations with Ukraine.”

Zelensky and Merz also addressed the press. Merz said the Europeans told Trump they support his success in negotiations with Putin, but urged the U.S. President to take into account the interests of both Ukraine and Europe.