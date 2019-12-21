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Trump - America's First Zionist President
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99 views • December 21, 2019
That's Right.....The Donald is a shameless hardcore Zionist, brazenly turning his back on the U.S. Constitution, to put 'Israel First' and 'America Last'.
Every American should be outraged at this unconstitutional proclamation.
Every American should be outraged at this unconstitutional proclamation.
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