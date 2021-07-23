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CANCER CURE BEING WITHHELD - MANDATORY VACCINE FOR U.K. - BIDEN ADMIN HUNTS DOWN FACEBOOK SPREADERS
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103 views • July 23, 2021
LINK TO RUMBLE FOR SLOWER CONNECTIONS Having difficulty viewing this video:
https://rumble.com/embed/vhjdcg/?pub=o6szj
There is a cure for CANCER and it's being withheld because BIG PHARMA would lose Billions and as we all know - it's all about PROFIT and not the health of the people.
Mandatory Vaccination for the U.K. by end of September if you want to live normally ....whatever that means.
The illegal U.S. Administration who hijacked the 2020 Presidential Election is now actively hunting down people who are apparently spreading false information about the Plandemic on FACEBOOK.
https://rumble.com/embed/vhjdcg/?pub=o6szj
There is a cure for CANCER and it's being withheld because BIG PHARMA would lose Billions and as we all know - it's all about PROFIT and not the health of the people.
Mandatory Vaccination for the U.K. by end of September if you want to live normally ....whatever that means.
The illegal U.S. Administration who hijacked the 2020 Presidential Election is now actively hunting down people who are apparently spreading false information about the Plandemic on FACEBOOK.
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