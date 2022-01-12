© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Green Day Billie Gets His Tv Fixed
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • January 12, 2022
20W ShitBox Amp And Cgiant Strat Real Guitars And Beginer player The way it Should BE
Thunderstruck - https://youtu.be/WVpqPcSLbdI
My Riff I Wrote - https://youtu.be/65SuluWf2Co
I don't care about subs and likes it's all about keeping track of my progress so I. can look back see how bad I was in the future 🤣
20W ShitBox Amp And Cgiant Strat Real Guitars And Beginer player The way it Should BE
Now im just learning guitar i really enjoy it find it hard tho follow the journey and maybe u are on the same journey with the same goals
dont expect and fire and flames any time soon lol
maybe one day
donations Btc - 1JuTEX1L3Uy6cw1PF199NJxY5HFXrJ9Tex
Donate - https://streamlabs.com/snedz1967
my Gaming Benchmarks Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYHYNQdSheV9v_YJJYssvjQ?view_as=subscriber
Thunderstruck - https://youtu.be/WVpqPcSLbdI
My Riff I Wrote - https://youtu.be/65SuluWf2Co
I don't care about subs and likes it's all about keeping track of my progress so I. can look back see how bad I was in the future 🤣
20W ShitBox Amp And Cgiant Strat Real Guitars And Beginer player The way it Should BE
Now im just learning guitar i really enjoy it find it hard tho follow the journey and maybe u are on the same journey with the same goals
dont expect and fire and flames any time soon lol
maybe one day
donations Btc - 1JuTEX1L3Uy6cw1PF199NJxY5HFXrJ9Tex
Donate - https://streamlabs.com/snedz1967
my Gaming Benchmarks Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYHYNQdSheV9v_YJJYssvjQ?view_as=subscriber
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.