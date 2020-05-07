Doctors Speak Up Against Scamdemic Fraud Against the People of the World

Quick video mashup showing the virus was patented long before you ever heard of it, and doctors and activists everywhere say I DO NOT CONSENT.





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.