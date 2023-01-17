Damar Hamlin makes prayers politically correct again....

A few months ago, "Thoughts and Prayers" weren't enough during tragedy, but now they're perfectly acceptable. Josh breaks down how Damar Hamlin's injury has exposed the inconsistency of Political Correctness once again and why Christians are commanded by God to pray.
Point of View is recorded by Pastor Josh Barnes and is the property of the Right America Media Network. Learn more about Point of View and Right America Media at the following links:
www.facebook.com/povwithjb
www.facebook.com/rightamericamedianetwork
www.ramtv.live
Check out our sponsors where you can use the promo code "RAM" at checkout and get some amazing discounts!
MyPillow:
www.mypillow.com
White Mountain Munchies:
www.whitemountainmunchies.com
The Epoch Times:
www.ireadepoch.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.