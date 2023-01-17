Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Damar Hamlin makes prayers politically correct again....
11 views
channel image
Right America Media-RAMTV
Published Yesterday |

A few months ago, "Thoughts and Prayers" weren't enough during tragedy, but now they're perfectly acceptable. Josh breaks down how Damar Hamlin's injury has exposed the inconsistency of Political Correctness once again and why Christians are commanded by God to pray. Point of View is recorded by Pastor Josh Barnes and is the property of the Right America Media Network. Learn more about Point of View and Right America Media at the following links: www.facebook.com/povwithjb www.facebook.com/rightamericamedianetwork www.ramtv.live Check out our sponsors where you can use the promo code "RAM" at checkout and get some amazing discounts! MyPillow: www.mypillow.com White Mountain Munchies: www.whitemountainmunchies.com The Epoch Times: www.ireadepoch.com

Keywords
point of viewramtvright america mediajosh barnes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket