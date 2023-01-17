Damar Hamlin makes prayers politically correct again....

A few months ago, "Thoughts and Prayers" weren't enough during tragedy, but now they're perfectly acceptable. Josh breaks down how Damar Hamlin's injury has exposed the inconsistency of Political Correctness once again and why Christians are commanded by God to pray. Point of View is recorded by Pastor Josh Barnes and is the property of the Right America Media Network. Learn more about Point of View and Right America Media at the following links: www.facebook.com/povwithjb www.facebook.com/rightamericamedianetwork www.ramtv.live Check out our sponsors where you can use the promo code "RAM" at checkout and get some amazing discounts! MyPillow: www.mypillow.com White Mountain Munchies: www.whitemountainmunchies.com The Epoch Times: www.ireadepoch.com

