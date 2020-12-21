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ThePatriotNurse: What's Next? Vaccine Rollout, Control and Mandates and Spiritual Strength-Modern Slavery
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38 views • December 21, 2020
Posted 20December2020 ThePatriotNurse; Employer Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate is Modern Slavery.
We'll talk about the attempt at forcing the vaccine upon the populace by using the spectre of unemployment. By using employers to accomplish what government could not lawfully do, the Feds have shown us what they are all about. Vaccine adverse events are under reported.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
We'll talk about the attempt at forcing the vaccine upon the populace by using the spectre of unemployment. By using employers to accomplish what government could not lawfully do, the Feds have shown us what they are all about. Vaccine adverse events are under reported.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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